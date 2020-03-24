Home

Hall Houghton-Le-Spring Peacefully at home with her two loving daughters by her side on March 14th, aged 89 years, Susan (née Blake). Beloved wife of the late Harry, much loved mam of Linda, John and Anne, also a dear sister to Eddy, loving mother-in-law, nana, great-nana, sister-in-law and aunt.
Will friends please meet for
service on Tuesday March 31st
in Sunderland Crematorium at 1.30pm. All welcome after the service to the Glendale Social Club for refreshments.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 24, 2020
