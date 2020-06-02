|
|
|
Middleton Susan Peacefully passed away at Finchley House on 27th May aged 63 years.
A very special daughter of
Ella and the late Ronnie.
Loving sister of Keith and Ronnie, also a loved sister-in-law, aunt, niece to uncle Ron and family in Australia, loving niece to Jim and cousin who will be deeply missed
by all her family and friends and
all those at Finchley House.
Funeral service to he held at Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday 11th June at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only,
donations in lieu to Finchley House.
All enquiries to Fosters Funeral Directors, Southwick tel 5160333
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 2, 2020