SCOLLEN
(Nee Waller) Susan Taken from us too soon on
1st December 2018.

God blessed me with a brave
and beautiful daughter.
Thank you Susan for the years we shared, for the love you gave
and the way you cared.
Nothing on Earth could ever replace the sound of your voice, the smile on your face. I've lost the most wonderful daughter with a heart of pure Gold. Now reunited with her dearest Dad.
Deeply loved by
your heartbroken Mam xx

Love and miss you Mam,
your loving Son Liam xx
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 30, 2019
