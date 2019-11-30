|
SCOLLEN
(Nee Waller) Susan Treasured memories of our beautiful sister Susan on this your first year away from us all.
We little knew that morning that God was going to call your name,
in life we loved you dearly,
in death we do the same.
It broke our hearts to lose you,
you did not go alone,
for part of us went with you
the day God called you home.
You left us precious memories, your love is still our guide and though we cannot see you,
you're always by our side.
Our sister chain is broken and nothing seems the same,
but as God calls us one by one
the chain will link again.
Miss you and love you always, sisters Sandra, Lesley and Fiona, brothers in law Eamonn,
David and Stephen and all
your broken hearted nieces
and nephews xxxx
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 30, 2019