Duke (Fulwell, Sunderland) Peacefully on Thursday 4th June, aged 83 years, Susannah,
known as Suzie (Nee Dickinson).
A loving wife of Robert a much loved mam to lan and Gary, mother in law to Sandra and Joeann, a loving nana to David, Lee and Genna, great nana to Megan, Alfie, April and Eve also a dear sister to Betty, Margaret, Anne, Tommy and the late Charlie.
There will be a private cremation taking place at Sunderland Crematorium on Monday 15th June at 2.30pm, with a view to a memorial service at a later date.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 12, 2020