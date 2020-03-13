|
|
|
DODDS Sydney
(Syd)
Fulwell On 3rd March 2020, aged 93 years.
Syd, dearly loved husband of
Betty, much loved dad of Anne
and son-in-law Stan, much loved
grandad of Jonathan and Gina
and their partners Emily and
Adam, much loved great grandad
of Eliza, Lilah, Heidi and Eve, also
a dearly beloved brother of John
and his wife June. Syd was much
loved by all family and friends.
Service and cremation at
Sunderland Crematorium
on Friday 20th March at 2pm.
Friends please meet at the
Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu if desired to
The Marie Curie Nurses, a donation
may be made at the service.
Afterwards all welcome at
The Hilton Garden Inn Hotel.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 13, 2020