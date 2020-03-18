Home

COWELL Seaham (formerly of Sunderland) On March 6th, Sylvia
(nee Richmond), aged 91 years.
Beloved wife of the late Arthur, devoted mam of the late Norman, loving Sister, Sister-in-law, Aunt, Great-aunt and Great-Great-Aunt. Will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Friends please meet in St John's Church on Monday, March 23 for service at 11.15am. Cremation to follow at Sunderland. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired for the Village Nursing Home, Murton c/o Sylvia's family.
Enquiries to Kenneth Taylor Funeral Director, The Avenue, Seaham.
Tel: 5817388.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 18, 2020
