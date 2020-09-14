|
|
|
HOWE (Monkwearmouth) Peacefully in
Sunderland Royal Hospital,
on 1st September, aged 95 years, Sylvia (née Petch).
Beloved Wife of the late
William (Bill) dearly loved
Mother of Keith and Peter,
a dear Mother in law of Roberta and Marian, adored Nana of Steven, Robert, Paul and Lyndsey also
Great Grandmother to
Lewis, Ethan, Lauren and Owen.
Service to be held at
Sunderland Crematorium on Monday 21st September at 12.30pm. All floral tributes may be sent to Peter Johnson Funerals 150 Newcastle Road, Sunderland.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 14, 2020