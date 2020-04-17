|
Hubbard Sylvia
(née Hoyle)
Whitburn Sylvia died peacefully after
a long illness with renal failure
on the 11th April.
Beloved wife of the late Robert.
Devoted mam to Julie and Andrew.
Loving mother-in-law
of James and Andrea.
Cherished gran to Daniel,
Hannah, Pru and Archie.
Also a loved great-gran.
Sister to Brian and the late Heather and sister-in-law to June, Keith
and Anne. Sadly missed x
Due to the current situation the family will be having a private
service on the 5th May.
A celebration of Sylvia's life
will take place at a later date.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Apr. 17, 2020