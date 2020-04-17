Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia Hubbard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia Hubbard

Notice Condolences

Sylvia Hubbard Notice
Hubbard Sylvia
(née Hoyle)
Whitburn Sylvia died peacefully after
a long illness with renal failure
on the 11th April.
Beloved wife of the late Robert.
Devoted mam to Julie and Andrew.
Loving mother-in-law
of James and Andrea.
Cherished gran to Daniel,
Hannah, Pru and Archie.
Also a loved great-gran.
Sister to Brian and the late Heather and sister-in-law to June, Keith
and Anne. Sadly missed x
Due to the current situation the family will be having a private
service on the 5th May.
A celebration of Sylvia's life
will take place at a later date.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -