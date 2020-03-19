|
|
|
Jobling (General Graham Street,
formerly South Shields) Peacefully in SRH on
March 8th 2020 aged 90 years,
Sylvia (Sylvie) née Sybenga.
A Devoted Wife of the late Tommy.
A very much loved Mam of Thomas,
former Mother-in-law to Valerie,
loving sister to Jean and her late siblings, adored Grandma of
Lindsey and Kim and their
partners Craig and Kevin.
A special Great-Grandma to
Brandon, Taylor, Brady and Dawson.
Family and friends please meet
for service at Sunderland
Crematorium on Thursday
26th March 2020 at 10.00am.
Family flowers only please,
donations may be left following
the service to Holy Cross
Residential Care Home.
All welcome afterwards to the
Holy Cross for refreshments.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 19, 2020