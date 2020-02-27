|
BROWN Terence Alexander
'Terry' Suddenly at home,
on 18th February 2020, aged 68. Loving Dad of Kate, cherished Grandad of Megan, beloved Son of the late Tommy and Charlotte, treasured elder Brother of Lynda, Vera, Kevin and Stephen, much loved Brother in law of Dicky, Sharon and Julie, Father in law to Neil, devoted Uncle, Nephew, Cousin and Friend. Sad are the hearts of those who love you. Funeral service to be held at Sunderland Crematorium on
6th March 2020 at 10.00am. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to British Lung Foundation (a donation box will be available at the crematorium). All enquiries to Carol Finn Funeral Directors
Tel 0191 565 7427
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 27, 2020