McKEOWN
Grangetown Passed away peacefully at
Valley View Care Home, Penshaw,
on Wednesday 8th April, aged 91.
Terence, much loved husband of
the late Hannah May,
loving dad to Janet and
cherished father-in-law to Andrew.
A graveside service will be held
at Sunderland Cemetery on
Tuesday 28th April at 1pm.
Our heartfelt thanks to the staff at Valley View for caring for Ted
and for the kindness shown
during his final days.
Forever in our hearts.
Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Grangetown.
Tel 0191 5239099.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Apr. 24, 2020