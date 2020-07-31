|
Atkinson Teresa It is with great sadness the family of Teresa Atkinson (Nee Weldon) announce her passing on
Sunday 26th July 2020.
Teresa will be lovingly remembered by daughter Marie, son Jim,
sister Audrey as well as her
three grandchildren, three
great grandchildren and other family members.
A funeral service will be held at
Mere Knolls Cemetery on
Wednesday 12th August at 11.00am.
Family flowers only by request.
Donations in lieu, if desired,
to Marie Curie.
All enquiries to
Charles W Tait Funeral Directors
Tel: 0191 510 2944
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 31, 2020