BOWDEN Town End Farm Peacefully in his sleep at home, aged 77 years on 13th August, Terry.
Devoted and loving husband of Ann. Much loved dad of Terry, Steve, Tracey and Philip. Loving grandad and great grandad, father in law, uncle and brother in law.
Terry's wishes is no black attire.
Family flowers only, donations in
lieu if so desired to Grace House.
Service will be held at Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday
26th August 2020 at 2:30 PM.
Will be very sadly missed.
Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Castletown.
Tel 0191 5239099.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 19, 2020