Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Cocker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry Cocker

Notice

Terry Cocker Notice
Cocker Terry The family of the late Terry Cocker, wish to thank family, friends and neighbours for the cards, flowers and generous donations received for British Heart Foundation and Keswick Mountain Rescue team.

In particular, we would like to express our sincere thanks to CDDFT Community Nursing teams in Peterlee and the staff from Supportive Home Healthcare, Ferryhill who took such good
care of Terry during his illness.

Thanks also to
Father Leslie Barron and
Mr R Bennett and staff from Bennetts Funeral Service, Blackhall.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 12, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -