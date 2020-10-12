|
|
|
Cocker Terry The family of the late Terry Cocker, wish to thank family, friends and neighbours for the cards, flowers and generous donations received for British Heart Foundation and Keswick Mountain Rescue team.
In particular, we would like to express our sincere thanks to CDDFT Community Nursing teams in Peterlee and the staff from Supportive Home Healthcare, Ferryhill who took such good
care of Terry during his illness.
Thanks also to
Father Leslie Barron and
Mr R Bennett and staff from Bennetts Funeral Service, Blackhall.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 12, 2020