Theresa Routledge Notice
ROUTLEDGE Pennywell Peacefully surrounded by her loving family on 12th June, aged 95 years, Theresa (Jessie). Devoted wife to the late Joseph, dearly loved mam to John, Allen, Theresa, Kenneth, Jacqueline and Jeanette. Also a much loved mother-in-law and a treasured nana, great-nana and great-great-nana.
A private funeral service for family only will take place at Sunderland Crematorium on Monday 22nd June at 2:30pm.
At rest with John Hogg Family Funeral Directors, St Lukes Terrace, Pallion.
Loved and Remembered Always
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 18, 2020
