Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Atkinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Atkinson

Notice Condolences

Thomas Atkinson Notice
Atkinson Thomas William (Tom)
Hylton Castle Peacefully in hospital
on 19th April, aged 63.
Beloved husband of Trish,
much loved dad of
Michael, Daniel and Catherine,
also a loving father-in-law,
devoted grandad and a dear brother, brother-in-law,
uncle and friend.
Due to the current situation a private family service will take place on Tuesday 12th May in
Sunderland Crematorium at 4pm.
All enquires to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Apr. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -