|
|
|
Atkinson Thomas William (Tom)
Hylton Castle Peacefully in hospital
on 19th April, aged 63.
Beloved husband of Trish,
much loved dad of
Michael, Daniel and Catherine,
also a loving father-in-law,
devoted grandad and a dear brother, brother-in-law,
uncle and friend.
Due to the current situation a private family service will take place on Tuesday 12th May in
Sunderland Crematorium at 4pm.
All enquires to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Apr. 27, 2020