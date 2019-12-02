|
|
|
BLAKE Thomas
South Hetton Suddenly on November 23rd 2019, Tom, aged 78 years.
Beloved husband of Winnie,
much loved dad of Paul and Andrew, father-in-law of Gemma,
dearly loved grandad of
Kali, Keiron and Darcie.
Loving brother, brother-in-law, uncle and dear friend to many.
Tom will be greatly missed by all.
Friends please meet on Friday December 6th at 10.30am for service at the Independent Methodist Church, South Hetton. Committal to follow at Sunderland Crematorium. Family flowers only,
donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Independent Methodist Church.
Enquiries to Cochrane's Funeral Directors. Tel: 0191 5170022
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 2, 2019