BRIGGS Fulwell Died very peacefully in
hospital on 19th December,
aged 79 years, Thomas.
Much loved husband of June,
beloved dad of Alison and Steven,
wonderful grandpa of Thomas and Aidan, also father in law
of Bruce and Suzanne.
Please meet for service in
New Springs City Church, Fulwell
on Wednesday 8th January at
1.30pm followed by committal
in Sunderland Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu, if so desired,
to the Alzheimer's Society,
a collection box will be available at the Church and Crematorium.
Tom is resting peacefully with
Gavin J. Reynolds & Son
Family Funeral Directors.
78 Sea Road, Fulwell.
No dark colours to be worn please
as we are celebrating Tom's life.
Greatly missed.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 27, 2019