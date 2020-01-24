Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Burke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Burke

Notice Condolences

Thomas Burke Notice
Burke (Hetton) Passed away in Sunderland Royal
Hospital on 10th January 2020,
aged 87 years, Thomas (Tommy).
A beloved husband of Tracy, a doting
dad of Leanne and Fiona, father-in-
law of Gbenga, gaga to Zac and Zoe,
uncle of David and Gillian, great
uncle of Matthew and family.
Would family and friends please
meet for the funeral service at
Hetton Methodist Church, Union
Street on Friday 31st January at
11.30am followed by interment
at Hetton Cemetery at 12.30pm.
All welcome afterwards at
The Hetton Working Mens Club.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -