|
|
|
Burke (Hetton) Passed away in Sunderland Royal
Hospital on 10th January 2020,
aged 87 years, Thomas (Tommy).
A beloved husband of Tracy, a doting
dad of Leanne and Fiona, father-in-
law of Gbenga, gaga to Zac and Zoe,
uncle of David and Gillian, great
uncle of Matthew and family.
Would family and friends please
meet for the funeral service at
Hetton Methodist Church, Union
Street on Friday 31st January at
11.30am followed by interment
at Hetton Cemetery at 12.30pm.
All welcome afterwards at
The Hetton Working Mens Club.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 24, 2020