Campbell Biddick Woods
Late of Hastings Hill Peacefully at home after
a short illness, aged 83 years,
Thomas Joseph.
A much loved husband of Julia.
A loving dad of Rachel and Martin
and loving grandad.
Would friends please meet for
service in Sunderland Crematorium
on Monday 17th February at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only,
donations in lieu to a charity of the
family's choice a plate will be
provided at the crematorium.
All enquiries to
Peter Dodd Funeral Directors
Tel 5200666
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 12, 2020