Thomas Graham

Thomas Graham Notice
GRAHAM Ford Estate Suddenly at home on
22nd December, aged 88 years, Thomas (Tom) dearly beloved husband to the late Ellen, much loved dad to Barbara, Robert , Ann and the late Mary and a loving grandad and great grandad. Also a dearest brother to Robert.
Family and friends please meet for Requiem Mass at St. Joseph's Catholic Church on
Monday 6th January at 10.00am.
Interment to follow at Bishopwearmouth Cemetery.
At Rest with John Hogg Family Funeral Directors St. Lukes Terrace, Pallion.
Will be sadly missed.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 30, 2019
