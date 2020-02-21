|
|
|
Hunter Thomas
Whitburn Suddenly in hospital on
12th February 2020, aged 85 years.
Beloved husband of Kathleen,
dearly loved dad of Garry, David and Peter, father in-law of Jannette, Michelle and Sansha and a proud granda of Lauren, Eliot,
Aaron, Lleyton, Ollie and Bo.
Funeral service at
South Shields Crematorium on Thursday 27th February at 2:00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired in aid of Dementia UK. All welcome for refreshments afterwards to Whitburn Cricket Club
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 21, 2020