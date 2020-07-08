|
Jenkins Millfield The family of the late Thomas would like to thank family and friends for their support during this sad time and all the staff of Ward E52 Sunderland Royal Hospital for their caring and compassionate care of Tom, also many thanks to
John G Hogg Funeral Directors for their care and professionalism during this difficult time, especially Ian for his caring and attentive support and Mark Black for the moving eulogy celebrating Tom's life.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 8, 2020