johnson Thomas William (Billy) Peacefully in Sunderland Royal on Sunday 28th June 2020, Billy aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of Betty, father of Gary, Paul and Neil, loving grandfather and brother of Mary. Billy worked at Coles Cranes, Sunderland and Roballo, Peterlee for many years. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
Funeral is private due to current restrictions. Family flowers only, donations to Dementia Charities if desired. All enquiries to Peter Dodd Family Funeral Directors, Grindon, Tel: 5200666.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 3, 2020