|
|
|
Laybourne Hylton Castle After a short illness in
Sunderland Royal Hospital
on 20th November 2020,
aged 83 years, Thomas (Tommy).
A loving Husband to the late Margaret. A much loved Dad to John, Karen, Tracey and Ian.
A loving Granda and Great Granda.
Tommy will repose in the Private Chapel of Rest of Manor House Funerals, 75/77 Blackwood Road, Town End Farm.
Will friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Monday 7th December at 12:00pm.
Family flowers only please,
with donations in lieu to
British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries tel . 0191 5365000
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 4, 2020