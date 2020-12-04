Home

POWERED BY

Services
Manor House Funeral Services Ltd
77 Blackwood Road
Sunderland , Tyne and Wear SR5 4PT
0191 536 5000
Service
Monday, Dec. 7, 2020
12:00
Sunderland Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Laybourne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Laybourne

Notice Condolences

Thomas Laybourne Notice
Laybourne Hylton Castle After a short illness in
Sunderland Royal Hospital
on 20th November 2020,
aged 83 years, Thomas (Tommy).
A loving Husband to the late Margaret. A much loved Dad to John, Karen, Tracey and Ian.
A loving Granda and Great Granda.
Tommy will repose in the Private Chapel of Rest of Manor House Funerals, 75/77 Blackwood Road, Town End Farm.
Will friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Monday 7th December at 12:00pm.
Family flowers only please,
with donations in lieu to
British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries tel . 0191 5365000
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 4, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Manor House Funeral Services Ltd
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -