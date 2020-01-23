|
|
|
Richardson (Formerly of
Doxford Park Plains Farm & Bryony Lodge Care Home) Peacefully in hospital
on 15th January 2020,
aged 76 years, Thomas.
Loving son of late Thomas
and Edith. Dearest Brother, Brother in law and
much loved uncle.
Will friends please meet
for service at Humbledon Methodist Church, Ettrick Grove on Friday 31st January at 12:45 pm followed my cremation at Sunderland Crematorium
at 1:30pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to Epilepsy, a collection plate will be provided
at the crematorium.
All enquiries to
Tony Clarke Funeral Directors
Tel 0191 5656055.
Sadly missed by all
his devoted family.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 23, 2020