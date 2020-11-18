|
Watson (Millfield) Peacefully in hospital on 14th November 2020,
aged 57 years, Thomas (Tom). Beloved son of Lil, and Tom. Loving brother of Carole, and Lynne. Dear brother-in-law of late Chris. Also much loved uncle,
and great uncle.
Will friends please
meet for service at
Sunderland Crematorium, on Monday 30th November at 12:30pm. Floral tributes should be sent to the funeral directors to arrive no later than 11:30am, all enquiries Tony Clarke Funeral Directors, 190 Hylton Road,
Tel 0191 5656055.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 18, 2020