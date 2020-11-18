Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Watson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Watson

Notice Condolences

Thomas Watson Notice
Watson (Millfield) Peacefully in hospital on 14th November 2020,
aged 57 years, Thomas (Tom). Beloved son of Lil, and Tom. Loving brother of Carole, and Lynne. Dear brother-in-law of late Chris. Also much loved uncle,
and great uncle.
Will friends please
meet for service at
Sunderland Crematorium, on Monday 30th November at 12:30pm. Floral tributes should be sent to the funeral directors to arrive no later than 11:30am, all enquiries Tony Clarke Funeral Directors, 190 Hylton Road,
Tel 0191 5656055.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -