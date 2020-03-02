|
|
|
Dixon Sunderland Passed away 21st February with
his loving family by his side, aged
83 years, Tim. Devoted husband of Pat, much loved dad, grandad and brother. Tim will be greatly missed by all his loving family and friends.
Would friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday 10th March at 11am. Family flowers only, donations to Bradbury House, Seaham, SR7 7SA. A plate will be provided at the crematorium. All enquiries to
Peter Dodd Family Funeral Directors Grindon tel 5200666.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 2, 2020