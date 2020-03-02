Home

Peter Dodd Funeral Directors (Grindon, Sunderland)
90 The Broadway
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR4 8NX
0191 520 0666
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00
Sunderland Crematorium
Dixon Sunderland Passed away 21st February with
his loving family by his side, aged
83 years, Tim. Devoted husband of Pat, much loved dad, grandad and brother. Tim will be greatly missed by all his loving family and friends.
Would friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday 10th March at 11am. Family flowers only, donations to Bradbury House, Seaham, SR7 7SA. A plate will be provided at the crematorium. All enquiries to
Peter Dodd Family Funeral Directors Grindon tel 5200666.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 2, 2020
