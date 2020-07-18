Home

PICKERING TIMOTHY DALZELL (TIM) Sadly, at home on 7th July,
aged 61 years.
The greatly loved son of Mavis
and the late James.
Brother to Christon, Stephen, Glenton and Alisand and a
much loved and loving uncle.
A private funeral service will take place on Thursday 23rd July at 1pm in St Cuthbert's Church, Peterlee prior to burial in Murton Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers,
if so desired to: The Department
of Neurosciences,
Royal Victoria Infirmary,
Newcastle Upon Tyne NE1 4LP
R.I.P.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 18, 2020
