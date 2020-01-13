|
|
|
BURLINSON Tom
(Burlo) Peacefully surrounded by his
loving family on 29th December,
aged 64 years. Devoted dad to Louise, Kay, Joanne and Aaron, respected father-in-law and friend to John and Karl. An amazing and treasured granda to Jay, Joseph, Tommy K, Ciana and Marco.
Will be sadly missed by all
who knew and loved him.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Monday 20th January at 11:30am. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to St Benedict's Hospice, a donation box will be available at the crematorium. At rest with John Hogg
Family Funeral Directors,
138 Allendale Road, Farringdon,
Tel 5110028
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 13, 2020