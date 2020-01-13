Home

POWERED BY

Services
John G Hogg Family Funeral Directors Ltd (Farringdon, Sunderland)
138 Allendale Road
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR3 3DZ
0191 511 0028
Resources
More Obituaries for Tom Burlinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tom Burlinson

Notice Condolences

Tom Burlinson Notice
BURLINSON Tom
(Burlo) Peacefully surrounded by his
loving family on 29th December,
aged 64 years. Devoted dad to Louise, Kay, Joanne and Aaron, respected father-in-law and friend to John and Karl. An amazing and treasured granda to Jay, Joseph, Tommy K, Ciana and Marco.
Will be sadly missed by all
who knew and loved him.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Monday 20th January at 11:30am. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to St Benedict's Hospice, a donation box will be available at the crematorium. At rest with John Hogg
Family Funeral Directors,
138 Allendale Road, Farringdon,
Tel 5110028
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -