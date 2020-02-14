Home

BURLINSON Tom
(Burlo) Louise, Kay, Joanne, Aaron and family would like to thank everyone for their cards, flowers, gifts and messages received, as well as the kind donations, of which
£485.86 was raised and given to
St Benedict's Hospice.
Special thanks to the Taggart family for supplying the catering;
Chris May for his lovely words;
John Hogg Funeral Directors, especially Claire for their care and attention; St Benedict's Hospice in Ryhope for the wonderful care they gave Dad and kindness and
support they gave to us all.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 14, 2020
