|
|
|
BURLINSON Tom
(Burlo) Louise, Kay, Joanne, Aaron and family would like to thank everyone for their cards, flowers, gifts and messages received, as well as the kind donations, of which
£485.86 was raised and given to
St Benedict's Hospice.
Special thanks to the Taggart family for supplying the catering;
Chris May for his lovely words;
John Hogg Funeral Directors, especially Claire for their care and attention; St Benedict's Hospice in Ryhope for the wonderful care they gave Dad and kindness and
support they gave to us all.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 14, 2020