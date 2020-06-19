Home

Tom Cannon Notice
CANNON Ryhope Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on 12th June, aged 83 years, Tom. The most precious husband of Audrey. An amazing dad to Glenis and the late Brian. A dear father in law to Julie and Joe. A loving grandpa to Brent, Frances and Lori and an adored grampsy to Myla, Mabel and Thomas Brian. Also a loving brother, uncle and friend to many. Service will be held at Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday 24th June at 11:30 AM. Loved and remembered always and in our hearts forever. Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Ryhope. Tel 0191 5239099.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 19, 2020
