|
|
|
Jopling Fence Houses formerly of Burnmoor On September 12th
aged 71 years, Tom.
A much loved husband, dad, grandad and dear friend of many.
A private service will take place on Tuesday September 22nd in Sunderland Crematorium at 2.00pm. Family flowers only.
If so desired, private donations should be made to Charlie Bear for Cancer Care. All enquiries to Andrew Grey Funeral
Directors, 9 North View Terrace, Chilton Moor. Tel: 0191 3857213. Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 18, 2020