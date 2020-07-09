|
SIMMONS Tom Edith and family of the late Tom would like to thank all friends and neighbours for all cards and flowers and kind words of support during our recent sad bereavement. Also thanks for the donations to The Phoenix Unit at Sunderland Royal Hospital.
Special thanks to Professor
M Norton, Doctor S Marshall for all the car given to Tom and all sisters at Daklea Convent for prayers and Mass offering. Also thanks to Deacon Eddy Barker for a lovely calming service, thanks to Sheila for floral tributes and also special thanks to Ian from John Hogg. Special Mass will be offered for all when permitted.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 9, 2020