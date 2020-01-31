|
|
|
Weldon Fulwell Peacefully in hospital, surrounded by his loving family, on January 16th, aged 91 years, Tom.
Loving husband of the late Marjorie,
much loved dad of
Lynn, Keith, Clive and Karen,
dear father in law also a loving
grandad and great grandad.
Family and friends please
meet for service at Sunderland
Crematorium on Tuesday
4th February at 11.30am.
No flowers by request, donations
in lieu to St Benedict's Hospice,
a collection plate will be
provided at the crematorium.
All enquiries to
Manor House Funeral Services
26 Sea Road, Fulwell,
Tel 01915496263.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 31, 2020