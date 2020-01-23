|
|
|
JOPLING Pallion
(Former DLI soldier) Peacefully in Hospital on January 16th, aged 82 years, Tommy.
Dearest Dad of Alan and Tracy. Adored Grandad of Callum, Brogan and Alex. Great Grandad of Ellie. Much loved Brother of Doreen, June, Ronnie, Mary and the late Irene, Annie, Jean, Violet,
Edie and Margaret.
Also a very dear Brother in Law, Uncle and Great Uncle.
Please meet at Sunderland Crematorium at 10am
on Tuesday January 28th
for service and cremation.
Family flowers only with donations in lieu to the British Heart Foundation, a collection plate shall be made
at the crematorium.
All enquiries to T P Bradbury Funeral Directors 01915108000.
At Rest
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 23, 2020