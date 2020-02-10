|
|
|
DAVIS Ryhope Suddenly but peacefully in hospital on 4th February, Tony, aged 79 years. Devoted and loving Husband of June, dearly loved Dad of Stephen and Paul, much loved Father in law of Sue, also loving Brother of Eve.
Sadly missed by all his loving
family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
St Pauls Church, Ryhope on Wednesday 19th February at 1.15pm, prior to a committal service at Sunderland Crematorium at 2.00pm. Family flowers only as a donation box will be available at
the service for St Benedicts Hospice.
All enquiries to
Thomas Downey Funeral Directors
Tel 5102977
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 10, 2020