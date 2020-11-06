|
Bell Pennywell Peacefully in Sunderland Royal Hospital after a short illness on 28th Oct 2020 aged 79 yrs, Valerie Alexandria (nee Harrison).
Dearly beloved wife of the late Gordon. Much loved Mam of Christopher, Steven, Gordon and Mischelle. Also a devoted Grandmother.
Valerie will repose in the Private Chapel of Rest of Manor House Funerals, 14 Martin Terrace, Pallion. Will friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday, 10th November at 2:30pm. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Coronary Care Unit, Sunderland Royal.
All enquiries tel. 0191 536 5000. Always in our hearts.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 6, 2020