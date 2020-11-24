|
Haggan Valerie
Seaham In Sunderland Royal Hospital on November 15,
Valerie (nee Richardson),
aged 82 years, after a brave
fight with Covid-19.
Adored wife of Jimmy,
loving mother to Jimmy & Terry, grandmother to James,
Philippa, Stephanie and Thomas,
great grandmother to Wallice, George and Matthew, sister to May and a dear friend to many.
A family service will take place on Tuesday December 1 at Sunderland Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
the British Lung Foundation.
Enquiries to Kenneth Taylor Funeral Director, 57 The Avenue, Seaham, SR7 8NS, 0191 5817388. Forever in our thoughts.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 24, 2020