Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kenneth Taylor Funeral Director
57 The Avenue
Seaham, Co. Durham SR7 8NS
0191 581 7388
Resources
More Obituaries for Valerie Haggan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valerie Haggan

Notice Condolences

Valerie Haggan Notice
Haggan Valerie
Seaham In Sunderland Royal Hospital on November 15,
Valerie (nee Richardson),
aged 82 years, after a brave
fight with Covid-19.
Adored wife of Jimmy,
loving mother to Jimmy & Terry, grandmother to James,
Philippa, Stephanie and Thomas,
great grandmother to Wallice, George and Matthew, sister to May and a dear friend to many.
A family service will take place on Tuesday December 1 at Sunderland Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
the British Lung Foundation.
Enquiries to Kenneth Taylor Funeral Director, 57 The Avenue, Seaham, SR7 8NS, 0191 5817388. Forever in our thoughts.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -