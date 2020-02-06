|
|
|
Place Valerie
(née Hunt) Peacefully at Barnes Court
Nursing Home on January 22nd, aged 79 years. Loved and missed
by husband Jim and all her
family & friends.
Funeral Service at St Luke's Church, Pallion on Thursday 13th February at 12.15pm. Interment to follow at Bishopwearmouth Cemetery at 1pm. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired may be sent to The Alzheimer's Society
c/o John G Hogg Family Funeral Directors, St Lukes Terrace,
Pallion, Tel: 5142744
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 6, 2020