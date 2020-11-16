|
|
|
Turnbull (Herrington) Peacefully with her family by her side on 7th November.
Age 75 years. Valerie (nee Phillips), a much loved wife of the late Alan, devoted mother of Aiden, Lisa, Samantha, Glenn, Craig and Holly. Also a treasured grandmother
and much loved mother-in-law
of Lisa and Garry.
The funeral service will take place at Sunderland Crematorium on Monday 23rd November at 11.30am. All flowers welcome.
All enquiries to John Hogg Family Funeral Directors, Tel: 0191 514 2744. Forever in our thoughts.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 16, 2020