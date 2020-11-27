Home

Valerie Turnbull Notice
Turnbull (Herrington) Aiden and Samantha wish to express their sincere thanks to relations, friends and neighbours for the kindness and sympathy shown during their recent sad bereavement of Valerie
(née Phillips). Thanks to Grangewood Care Home, Sunderland Crematorium and
Apple Blossom Florist for the
beautiful floral tributes.
Gracious thanks to John G Hogg Funeral Directors and Chris May for the comforting service. Also for cards of condolences received.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 27, 2020
