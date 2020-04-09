|
|
|
Atkinson Castletown Peacefully on the 2nd April,
Vera (née Taylor) aged 76 years.
Devoted Wife to Raymond,
Dearest Mum to
Deborah, Lorraine and Lisa and their partners Tommy, Tony and Richie.
Loving Nanna to Adam,
Luke, Kane and Alexandra and
their partners Danni, Jess, Maddi
and Lewi and Friend to many.
A Memorial service will be
held later on in the year.
Donations in lieu of flowers to the NHS, Sunderland Royal Hospital.
This will be a closed service
due to the family's request.
All enquiries to
Manor House Funeral Service,
75-77 Blackwood Road,
Town End Farm, Sunderland,
SR5 4PT Tel 01915365000
Published in Sunderland Echo on Apr. 9, 2020