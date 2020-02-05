|
Kennedy Vera (Formerly of Stannington Grove)
Peacefully in Melton House Care Home on 27th January,
aged 99 years.
Beloved wife of the late Arnold,
much loved mam of David,
loving mum-in-law to Carole,
cherished grandma of
Andrew and Arshi, also
a dear sister of the late Muriel.
Family and friends please meet
for service on Wednesday
12th February in Sunderland
Crematorium at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to be shared
between Versus Arthritis and
the Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 5, 2020