Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Vera Kennedy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vera Kennedy

Notice Condolences

Vera Kennedy Notice
Kennedy Vera (Formerly of Stannington Grove)
Peacefully in Melton House Care Home on 27th January,
aged 99 years.
Beloved wife of the late Arnold,
much loved mam of David,
loving mum-in-law to Carole,
cherished grandma of
Andrew and Arshi, also
a dear sister of the late Muriel.
Family and friends please meet
for service on Wednesday
12th February in Sunderland
Crematorium at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to be shared
between Versus Arthritis and
the Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -