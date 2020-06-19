|
SWINBURN Lakeside Village Peacefully in Sunderland Royal Hospital, on Saturday June 13th,
aged 95 years, Vera (née Tivnen). Beloved Wife of the late James.
A much loved Mum.
A cherished Grandma and Great Grandma. A dear Aunt and a friend of many. Cortege leaving residence on Wednesday June 24th at 12:30pm for private service in Sunderland Crematorium at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
The Bradley Lowery Foundation, 52-54 Middle Street, Blackhall, TS27 4EA. Reposing at
T P Bradbury Funeral Directors, 01915108000
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 19, 2020