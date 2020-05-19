|
|
|
Heslop Veronica
(nee Corrigan) May 11 2020, peacefully at home,
aged 85.
Much loved wife of John,
dearly loved mam of Stephen, Elizabeth, Maria and Clare,
dear mother in law of Dave, Andy and Chris, loving grandma
of Bethany, Amber and Nikita,
and dear sister of Alan.
A private funeral service will take place on Wednesday 27 May
for immediate family only due
to the current Government restrictions, however a Commemorative Mass
will be held later, date and time
to be confirmed.
Family flowers only.
Published in Sunderland Echo on May 19, 2020