Veronica McGhin Notice
McGHIN
Seaham Peacefully on October 21st, Veronica (Vicky, née Reed), aged 69 years.
Beloved wife of Jack, devoted mam of Paul, David and Angela, dear mother-in-law of Burcu and Emma, much loved gran of Jack and Harry and a loving grandma of Connor.
A cherished sister, sister-in-law
and aunt. So dearly loved and
so very sadly missed.
A private service will take place
on Monday, November 2nd at
Sunderland Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu if so desired for
The British Lung Foundation
c/o Vicky's family.
Enquiries to Kenneth Taylor Funeral Director, The Avenue, Seaham,
Tel: 5817388
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 28, 2020
